Little Rock School District notified of several COVID-19 cases involving students and staff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District has issued a press release detailing 3 positive COVID-19 cases that have resulted in multiple students and staff being quarantined.

18 members of the Parkview basketball team are quarantining, as well as a coach after an assistant basketball coach tested positive for COVID-19.

A staff member at Brady Elementary has tested positive, and 7 other employees are quarantining in connection to that case.

A Mabelvale Middle School parent has tested positive, her 3 children who attend different LRSD schools are also quarantining.

A spokesperson for the school district says Brady and Parkview are undergoing deep cleaning this weekend and surfaces will be treated with disinfectant.

From the release:

“Those impacted are quarantining as required by the CDC and Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) guidelines. LRSD is committed to the safety and wellbeing of our employees and students and has guidelines/procedures in place for entering buildings, which include screenings for COVID-19 symptoms. We are very serious about following all Department of Health guidelines.“