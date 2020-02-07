Little Rock event venue closes suddenly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A popular Little Rock wedding and event venue is closing it’s doors after filing for bankruptcy.

A couple who’s wedding is next week, says they just found out NOAH’s Event Venue would no longer be able to host their wedding.

NOAH’s operates several locations across the county, but the Utah based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last May.

According to the Kenneth Cannon, the bankruptcy attorney representing NOAH’s Event Venue, the closure comes after a judge ordered the company to stop all it’s operations within two weeks.

Cannon says NOAH’s continued to book weddings and events during it’s bankruptcy filing to see if they could keep the company afloat.

Cannon explained NOAH’s is trying to honor weddings and events set up in the next two weeks, but there are no guarantees.

When asked if refunds will be issued, Cannon said that is “unlikely.”

