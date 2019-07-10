Little Rock yard waste pick up delayed by several weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The yard waste waiting game is playing out across Little Rock

“Day goes by, another day, nothing,” Eason said, who lives in west Little Rock.

“Trash just keeps getting higher and higher,” he said.

“It’s just burying us with the amount of work that’s out there,” Warren Atkins, the solid waste services manager said.

Atkins says what normally takes 5 days is now taking two weeks. He says it usually takes 70 truck loads, and now they’re verging on 200.

“There’s so much out there we’re just trying to catch up. We’re working 6 days a week trying to keep caught up on this,” Atkins said.

Driving through parts of Little Rock, large trees will wait curbside even longer, because the city ordinance states if the branch is larger than 6 inches in diameter or longer than 6 feet, the crews can’t pick it up with its regular equipment.

“If it’s bigger than that we do charge, but after this storm we’re being a little more lenient in handling bigger stuff,” Atkins said.

For something much larger, Atkins says it requires special equipment and could take up to 30 business days to pick up and a fee will be included.

Atkins says there’s no way to know when exactly crews will be caught up.

Since the regular pick up schedule is off, Atkins said to leave the debris out so crews don’t miss it when they do make it by.