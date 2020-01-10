Little Rock Zoo invites public to celebrate sloth bear cub, Zaara’s, birthday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (News release) You only turn one once, so don’t miss your chance to wish the Little Rock Zoo’s sloth bear cub, Zaara, a happy first birthday! All are invited to come to the Zoo on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. to wish her another great year. This flannel and bear lodge-themed party, held in indoorsin Café Africa, will be great winter fun! Beginning at 11:30 a.m., guests are invited to enjoy cake and refreshments while supplies last.

This special celebration will include story time by the fireplace, bear keeper chats, craft-making, hot chocolate, and s’mores. Guests will enjoy a slide show presentation on Zaara’s first year. Guests will also have a chance to meet the Zoo staff who hand-raised Zaara. Each of these birthday activities are included in admission prices.

Café Africa will feature a specially-priced hearty meal that will include a choice of soup and/or salad and/or a sandwich for $7.

Zaara’s birthday is so important because The Little Rock Zoo was one of only two zoos in North America to have a sloth bear cub birth. Of the 40 sloth bears housed in Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited Zoos in the United States, the Little Rock Zoo has four of them; that’s 10 percent!

Zaara’s birth came as a recommendation of the American Species Survival Plan ® Program, known as SSP. The SSP Program, developed in 1981 by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), helps to ensure the survival of select species in zoos and aquariums, which are either threatened or endangered in the wild. Native to the Indian subcontinent, sloth bears are listed as a vulnerable species, meaning one that is likely to become endangered unless the circumstances that are threatening its survival and reproduction improve.

The Little Rock Zoo is an active supporter of conservation funds that protect sloth bears, such as the Wildlife SOS, a conservation non-profit in India that rescues and rehabilitates wildlife. Please join the Zoo’s efforts to secure a future for sloth bears by donating to our conservation fund.

The cost for this afternoon of fun is included in the regular Zoo admission prices and members are always free. All are invited to come out to celebrate, play, learn about our sloth bears, and enjoy Zaara’s birthday party. To learn more about Zaara’s birthday party, please contact llwilliams@littlerock.gov