LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The CARTI Festival of Trees in Little Rock has set a new record for its fundraising.

With this December marking the 47th anniversary of the event, officials announced that $830,000 had been raised during the 2023 season. The event has contributed $10 million to CARTI’s Patient Assistance Program, which offers support services to patients to remove treatment barriers.

“Thanks to the community’s unwavering support, we not only met but surpassed our goal to ‘Ignite Hope’ for Arkansas cancer patients and their families this holiday season,” CARTI president and CEO Adam Head said. “At more than $10 million raised and counting, Festival of Trees is critical to fulfilling our mission to make trusted cancer care accessible to every patient we serve.”

The festival is actually three events over three days: The Sugar Plum Ball, a father-daughter dance, the Festival of Fashion, a Fashion-Week-style runway show and the Tux ‘n Trees, a black-tie gala. All proceeds go to patient assistance.

The Arkansas-based CARTI is a not-for-profit cancer care provider. According to institution figures, over 35,000 are treated every year across its 15 locations in the state.