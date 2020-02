WINSLOW, Ark. (KNWA) — A 71-year-old Mayflower woman is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony fleeing after leading police on a chase near Winslow on Tuesday.

Near midnight on Tuesday, police initiated a vehicle check at the baseball field near Mikey's One Stop in Winslow. According to a police report, the officer walked up to check on the driver of the truck, later identified as Linda Newkirk, who immediately put the truck into reverse, ramming into the front of the officer's patrol vehicle.