Live music lifts spirits in times of darkness at CARTI

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The soothing sounds of classical music. Well, one local cancer treatment center is showing the healing power of music and the effects it can have on a person’s mind, body, and spirit.

CARTI cancer treatment center has recently added a new addition to their lobby, live music.

It was an idea that was brought to the table by a local musician for the holiday season, but has had such a positive response they’ve added the musical repertoire permanently.

The power of music, “As far as the music, it’s beautiful. Everybody would enjoy it. You get such a blessing from it every day,” said Judge Larry Atkinson.

Columbia County Judge Larry Atkinson is a patient at the CARTI cancer treatment center in Little Rock.

“I got admitted to an emergency room and found out that I have GBM, which is Glioblastoma,” said Judge Atkinson.

Last week Atkinson announced after 13 years in office, he will be retiring early from his elected position while he fights the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Which, there is no cure for it,” says Atkinson.

But there is something helping Judge Atkinson… “It makes you feel better. If that makes sense to you. Just the kind of music it is and how well it’s played.”

David Glaze a local musician who leads the all volunteer musical program hopes music in the lobby will create a more cheerful experience for patients.

“A patient walked up to the piano, and leaned over and said ‘thank you so much, this is so soothing and so healing,'” said Glaze.

When every second counts, it’s sometimes the smallest strokes that make the grandest difference.

“It makes you relax and feel good and you just close your eyes and listen to the music. Don’t worry about what’s going on in the world, worry about what’s going on right then and there,” said Atkinson.

The CARTI center will now have live music every day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for their patients.

Local musicians are welcome to volunteer and they ask that you reach out to the center ( kathy.friend@carti.com).

As for Judge Atkinson he will end his term January 31, 2020.