Living Well: Breast Cancer Screenings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is a reminder for women to get a mammogram.

In a typical week, Dr. Amanda Ferrell, the Medical Director of Breast Imaging, performs several hundred mammograms at Baptist Health.

There’s still lingering fear among women to come in and get screened.

“On average, if you take a thousand patients over the age of 40, we are going to find about five cancers in that group of patients,” says Dr. Ferrell. “So the odds are good if you come for your mammogram.”

For Gina Ramsey, it was a constant headache that got her to the eye doctor.

When results came out negative, she met with her OB-GYN.

“Right off the bat, he goes ‘Oh yeah, I can tell you have something right there,’ because I had a dimple on my left breast,” says Ramsey.

Ramsey admits she noticed it there, but didn’t think anything of it because she didn’t have any symptoms.

She tested positive for Breast Cancer.

“I would’ve just go to Walgreens and get whatever over the counter again,” Ramsey says. “Yeah, I would’ve never had known. I probably would’ve waited until it was like in an aggressive stage.”

Ramsey says if it wasn’t for her daughter, they wouldn’t have caught it at an early stage.

Now, two years since the diagnosis, Gina is in remission.

She encourages women to see a doctor once a year, and even if you feel something is wrong.

“Your body is trying to tell you, ‘Hey, I’m broke. Fix me,” says Ramsey.

“The other thing that people tell me is, ‘Well, I feel good, I don’t have to come get screened. I don’t have no family history.’ 80 percent of the patients we diagnose have no family history,” Dr. Ferrell says.

In addition, Dr. Ferrell says people are afraid of the outcome, but it’s important to check now, before it’s too late.