Living Well: Hospital Hand Washing System

CONWAY, Ark. – A new hospital set to open later this month will have a high-tech system that monitors when and if doctors and nurses wash or sanitize their hands.

It’s part of the Baptist Health Hospital that opens to the public September 16 on Exchange Avenue.

“It’s amazing to see everything kind of take shape,” says Joanie White-Wagoner, Administrator & VP Baptist Health Conway.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve showed you some progress inside the new hospital, from construction to the new smart beds in patient rooms.

Plus, a mock patient exercise to ensure the process moves smoothly for both employees and visitors.

And now, hospital workers are familiarizing themselves with more technology they get to work with every day.

“It’s a great way to remind us to wash our hands and to remind each other,” says Nisa Trenthem/ICU Supervisor.

Sensors are installed in patients rooms that make sure hospital staff wash or sanitize their hands before leaving the room.

Anytime a doctor walks in and out of a room, there’s a device that scans their badge, making sure they sanitize their hands, or they can walk over to the sink to wash their hands. If they don’t, their badge is gonna beep. The information then goes into the system.

ICU Supervisor Nisa Trenthem says it’s an important device that keeps people accountable.

“Most infections, it’s been shown, studies have shown it is due to hand washing practices,” Trenthem continues. “This is an excellent way to ensure compliance.”

Baptist Hospital is one of the few hospitals that carry the sensors, but the technology is up and coming.

The hospital is having an opening ceremony Sept. 9 and the governor plans to be there.

The doors won’t open for patients until the week after.