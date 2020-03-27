Local business owners create new free resource to help businesses statewide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of local Arkansas business owners has come together to provide a free resource for all businesses across the state —in an effort to continue serving their community during these difficult times.

The website is a resource for the public, with information about local businesses, restaurants, and various services.

Florencia Bruzatori, co-owner of the Argentine restaurant Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe in Little Rock. She is one of the collaborators for the new website called, UpliftArkansas.com.

The website essentially is a one-stop resource for the public and has information about local businesses, restaurants, and various services all across the state.

Bruzatori says these last couple of weeks have been difficult for everyone but it’s when we work together that we are most successful.

“We’ve seen other local businesses reaching out to us and supporting one another. So having a resource that is community-driven its the only way to move forward we would not be here if it’s not for our community,” she says.

The website officially launched on Thursday morning and has already started working business across the state.

