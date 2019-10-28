Local doctor finds solutions for pain without pills

Little Rock, Ark.- A Little Rock Doctor is working to find new solutions to pain management without pills.

Dr. Johnathon Goree specializes in pain management at UAMS and says more needs to be done to try and stop the opioid epidemic here in Arkansas. Since returning to Arkansas five years ago he has focused on finding ways to help the more than 500,000 Arkansans that suffer from chronic pain.

“A lot of patients are taking a large amount of medication to try to get out of pain and they often realize they are still in pain,” said Dr. Goree.

He uses things like implant devices to help his patients control the pain without medication. He says it is a way to trick the brain out of the pain.

“Nero modulation devices, they can be places at any point in the connection from the painful area up to the brain.” Goree said

He also explores other non-invasive treatment methods like acupuncture.



Currently they are working on a new pain treatment trial. If you are interested in participating you can call (501)398-8622 or go to pain.uams.edu.

