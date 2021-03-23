Local fire chief loses home to fire

ARKADELPHIA, Ark.- A firefighter in Hollywood Arkansas had a life changing day on the job.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be okay.” said Bill Rogers, Hollywood Fire Chief.

Piles of ash and rubble are the only things left, where the Rogers family home once stood.

Recently, Bill Rogers, the Fire Chief of the Hollywood Fire Department took the day off to spend with his grandkids.

While petting horses, he heard a call over his work radio. It said, ” We have a house fully engulfed on 2124 Highway 26.”

“It was my address,” said Bill.

Bill immediately responded to the call, loaded up the grandkids and headed to his home.

“For a fully engulfed house fire, I’ve been to a lot of them and I know what to expect but you don’t know what to expect when it’s yours,” said Bill.

Bill and his grandkids were the first ones to pull into the driveway.

“The entire eaves of the house, the fire was coming out,” said Bill.

Bill has been a firefighter for more than a decade and fire chief for the last three years. He said he knew his home was going to be a total loss when he saw it.

“It took my breath away,” said Denise Rogers, lost home in fire.

Bill’s wife, Denise was almost an hour away when she got the call.

“Seeing it for myself, I’m just still at a loss right now,” said Denise.

The Rogers said the investigators determined the fire started in the dryer.

“We’ll rebuild right here, this is home and this is where we want to be,” said Denise.

The Rogers walked away from the fire with only the clothes on their backs.

They are currently staying in an apartment until they figure out the next move.