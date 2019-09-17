Local man arrested after running truck into house, naked

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – An eventful night in Lonoke County required 5 law enforcement officers to take down one man when a taser wasn’t enough.

Sheriff John Staley says, that this man Wesley Curtsinger drove to a woman’s house on Seaton road, hit her truck, backed into a tree and then ran into her house.

No one was injured inside.

When the sheriff and other deputies arrived, they said that Curtsinger had busted out his truck window with his hands in the nude and refused to cooperate.

It’s not something they see often, but the sheriff says when they do, drugs are involved.

“The prevalence of fentanyl being mixed with methamphetamine’s, heroin with fentanyl, these drugs are being mixed with different things. Sherm is making a come back in our area.”

Curtsinger was taken to the hospital and sedated until the believed drugs wore off.

He faces several charges.

Sheriff Staley says that this is something they’re seeing more often when there is a mixture of drugs being used.