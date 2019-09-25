Local man arrested for sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

PANGBURN, Ark. – A local man has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

The White County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the Child Abuse Hotline on Friday, August 9, in regards to a 13-year-old girl being sexually abused by Jimmy Roger Altom, 67, of Pangburn.

During the investigation, several people came forward and alleged that Altom had also sexually abused them throughout the years.

The White County Sheriff’s Officer executed a search warrant on September 25 at Altom’s home where he was arrested and charged with 5 counts of Rape, a Class Y Felony.

Altom has a court date on November 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the White County Circuit Court and will have a bond hearing this Friday, September 27 at 9:00 a.m. to determine his bond.