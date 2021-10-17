1 dead after accident on Interstate 40 Saturday

CARLISLE, Ark. — A Little Rock man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lonoke County Saturday afternoon.

The deceased man has been identified as 25-year-old Reinaldo Amaya-Alas.

It happened around 12:45 Saturday afternoon on Interstate 40 near mile marker 185.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, Amaya-Alas was a passenger in an SUV that flipped after the driver ran off the roadway, then overcorrected.

The weather was clear and dry at the time of the accident.

The investigation into the deadly crash is continuing.