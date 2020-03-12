1 dead after shooting in Pine Bluff

1  of  4
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- A man is dead after a possible shooting at a Pine Bluff apartment complex.

According to a statement from Pine Bluff Police Thursday morning, officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to an apartment complex on the 2400 block of McConnell Circle for a shooting.

Officials say officers found a man lying inside an apartment.

The man has not been identified at this time until family members are notified.

No suspect information is available.

This is the city’s third homicide in 2020.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Pine Bluff Police Department's Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. You can also share information on their Facebook page by clicking here.

