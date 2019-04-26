1 shot at Maumelle apartment complex Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: Marquez Miller [ + - ] Video Video

MAUMELLE, Ark. - A 17-year-old boy is facing a battery charge after a Friday morning shooting left another 17-year-old boy injured.

The Maumelle Police Department is investigating the incident at the Gables Apartments on Union Court.

Police are not yet releasing the name of the suspect, who is expected to be charged as an adult.

There's no further word on the victim's condition.

Local police say the victim of a morning shooting suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

