100+ suspected pot plants seized at Clark Co. home, owner arrested

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. – A local man is facing drug and weapon charges after officials say more than 100 suspected marijuana plants were found growing inside his home.

Brandon Childers, 49, of Amity, was arrested last month after a search and seizure warrant was served at his home on Highway 84.

According to court documents we obtained Tuesday, officials reported finding 99 suspected pot plants in one bedroom of the home and 25 more in a second bedroom. All of them were planted in soil and/or water and were under grow lights.

Officials reported finding six jars of suspected marijuana in the home’s kitchen, along with five bags of suspected pot.

In the home’s master bedroom, the court documents state that officers found another jar of suspected pot, a rifle with a scope, a revolver with six rounds and a pistol with a loaded magazine.

While the search was underway, Childers drove up on an ATV vehicle. Officials say he had a rifle that contained a scope with him. He went inside the home to a back bedroom and opened a locked safe for investigators which contained five guns. Five muzzleloader rifles were also reported found in the room.

While being placed under arrest, Childers admitted ownership of the items found inside his home.

He faces charges that include: manufacture/possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.