$100K pledged by Saracen Casino toward the UAPB Student-Athlete Academic Center

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) has announced a $100,000 pledge from Saracen Casino Resort and the Quapaw Nation.

That gift will go toward supporting the Student-Athlete Academic Center, which was established to assist student-athletes in improving academic outcomes.

Saracen’s pledge will provide the center, located inside the J. Thomas May Fieldhouse, with added support for resources needed allowing for continued academic, personal, and professional development.

Interim Athletics Director Chris Robinson says the pledge conveys the message that academic success is important and attainable for all students, while also helping with student-athletes unique schedules.

“This gift comes at an exciting time for UAPB Athletics. Our student-athletes are on the rise and we want to ensure their rise in athletics is parallel to their academics,” said Robinson. “The center is a valuable resource that offers computers, meeting spaces, and individual tutoring from staff to ensure our student[1]athletes can achieve their academic goals and be prepared for successful careers.”

The funding is designed for students engaged with UAPB athletics to offer expanded learning opportunities, technology upgrades, and personal guidance for achieving graduation success.

“Our commitment is to be a true partner in this community,” Carlton Saffa, Saracen chief market officer, said. “Our desire is to do our part in making sure that we add to the growth of this region. UAPB has a proud tradition of educating students and expanding opportunity, and we intend to be a part of that continued success.”