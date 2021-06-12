117 people in Stuttgart report homes flooded

STUTTGART, Ark.— As flood waters recede, many people in Southeast Arkansas are now dealing with the aftermath of all the rain.

We spoke to one woman in Stuttgart who says the damage is so bad, she can no longer live in her home.

“All of this got destroyed,” said Michelle Williams, as she pointed towards her home on South Vine St.

Williams says the flooding started on Tuesday and continued causing problems for the rest of the week.

The city of Stuttgart received more than a foot of rainfall, which flooded multiple neighborhoods.

“Pictures, memories, all of it gone,” said Williams.

Williams says on Wednesday, she had more than four inches of water sitting inside her home. She has since gutted the inside and lost most of her belongings.

“I can’t live in it. It’s stressful and it’s upsetting, but we have to take it one day at a time,” said Williams.

According to the Office of Emergency Management in Arkansas County, 117 people in Stuttgart reported flooding.

The OEM predicts that number will increase as they begin surveying the area next week.

As for Williams, she says she is reminded it could have been worse.

“We might have lost memories and clothes– but we are still here,” said Williams.