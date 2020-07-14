12 teachers named Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Arkansas Department of Education has announced 12 teachers that were named 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalist.
“The Arkansas Department of Education is pleased to announce the 12 teachers named 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists. The regional finalists will be recognized and the four state semi-finalists will be announced at an event July 31 at the Governor’s Mansion. (The event will adhere to social distancing and virus prevention guidelines and directives.)
“I want to congratulate the regional finalists for their outstanding work and dedication to their students, schools, and communities,” Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key said. “While one of them will become the next Arkansas Teacher of the Year, all of them have exhibited determination, commitment, and a passion for education and are deserving of this honor.”
2021 ATOY Regional Finalists
Teresa Adams
Grade 5 Literacy
Cabot Middle School South
Cabot School District
Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative
Tia Brickey
Library Media Specialist
Park Avenue Elementary School
Stuttgart School District
Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative
Bailey Coburn
General Music
East Side Elementary School
Magnolia School District
South Central Service Cooperative
Lea Ann Ferrell
Grade 4 Math
Lake Hamilton Intermediate School
Lake Hamilton School District
Dawson Education Service Cooperative
Amber Harbin
Grades K-8 Science, STEM, and Project Lead the Way
Forest Heights STEM Academy
Little Rock School District
Pulaski County
Susan Henderson
Library Media Specialist
Ellen Smith Elementary School
Conway School District
Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative
Katie Hutton
Grades 10-12 Business Education
Academies of West Memphis
West Memphis School District
Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative
Todd Musgraves
Grade 4 Math and Science
College Hill Elementary School
Texarkana Arkansas School District
Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative
Susanna Post
Grades 9-12 Math and Business Technology
Belle Point Alternative Center
Fort Smith School District
Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative
Abbie Russell
Grade 3-5 EAST
Linda Childers Knapp Elementary School
Springdale School District
Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Melissa Steiner
Library Media Specialist
Hackler Intermediate School
Mountain Home School District
Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Brycial Williams
Grade 1
Wynne Primary School
Wynne School District
Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative
The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes teachers for their teaching and leadership skills. The 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, who will be announced this fall, will apply to become the 2021 National Teacher of the Year.
The four state semi-finalists named on July 31 will be selected from the 12 regional finalists. One of the four state semi-finalists will be named the 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Some State Board of Education members may attend the July 31 event at the Governor’s Mansion, but no official business will be conducted.
To learn more about the ATOY program, visit https://bit.ly/2AXaDjE.”