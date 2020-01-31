126 pounds of marijuana seized at Clinton National Airport, two arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police arrested three people Tuesday at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

A narcotics K-9 alerted detectives about six pieces of luggage while it was being unloaded.

Detectives then observed three people pick up some of the luggage. They are identified as David Littlejohn, Janae Wallace, and Caitlin Davidson.

All three were then interviewed by police.

Police say the six pieces of luggage held a total of about 126 pounds of marijuana.

Littlejohn and Wallace have been charged with possession with intent to distribute. Davidson was questioned and released.

