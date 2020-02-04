14-year-old shot in Pulaski County, deputies investigating

UPDATE:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office believe that the 14-year-old suspect that was shot has non life-threatening injuries.

Deputies report that they do not have any suspects, but do believe it could be more than one that they are looking for.

Deputies believe the suspects left on foot.

Original Story:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office tweeted moments ago that a 14-year-old boy had been shot.

He was shot on Lowden Road near Highway 365.

The teenager has been taken to the hospital. He was alert and conscious when he left the scene.

We have a crew heading to the scene right now.