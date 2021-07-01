17-year-old accused in death of 13-year-old brother in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — New details have been released about the homicide Tuesday night in Pine Bluff that left a 13-year-old boy dead.

Police now suspect that the person who killed the 13-year-old boy was his older brother.

Pine Bluff Police said the call came in Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. from the 2700 block of W 37th Avenue.

When they got there, police said the mother told police her older son had called her and said he shot his younger brother.

Police say they found the 13-year-old boy lying face down in a bedroom, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head.

Police say a 45-caliber handgun was in that room, along with two bullets and a magazine.

City of Pine Bluff officials have shared their reaction to this tragedy.

“It’s unfortunate because a household has lost two children,” Pine Bluff City Councilwoman Joni Alexander said, “And I couldn’t imagine what those parents are going through.”

Police said after the incident, they found the older brother on Hazel Street and 43rd Avenue. That’s where police say he was arrested and taken into custody.

The 17-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault, and police said the witnesses to the incident were all juveniles.

Officials are still investigating to find answers around the incident.