17-year-old drowns at Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark.- A 17-year-old is dead after he drowned at Greers Ferry Lake Monday.
According to the Heber Springs Fire Department Facebook page, officials received a report around 9:25 p.m. Monday of a missing 17-year-old near the Sandy Beach swim area of Greers Ferry Lake.
The Heber Springs Fire Department says the body was recovered.
The incident is under investigation.
