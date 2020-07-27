17-year-old shot on basketball court at Little Rock apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot Sunday night on a basketball court at a Little Rock apartment complex.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called to Baptist Hospital on a report of a shooting that happened at the Eagle Hill Apartments.

Police spoke with the boy who said he was playing basketball with a group of strangers when an argument happened. The boy told officers an unknown suspect pulled out a handgun during the argument, pointed it at him and fired one round towards the ground at his feet.

The boy said he jumped but was hit in the left foot. The boy said he then went home and his mother took him to the hospital. The boy said he didn’t know the suspect and had never met him before.

Officers went to the apartment complex and found a 9mm shell casing and blood droplets at the crime scene.

If you know anything about this case you are asked to call LRPD.