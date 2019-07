LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Recovery continues from this summer’s devastating Arkansas River flooding.

Many are getting help from the federal government.

A specialist with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) said Friday there have been more than 1,700 registrations for federal disaster assistance and more than eight million grants have been dispersed in the state.

Arkansans affected by the Arkansas River flooding are being reminded that the deadline to register for the assistance is August 7.