1965 Sylvan Hills Class Ring Found in Lonoke Backyard Video

LONOKE, Ar.--A Lonoke woman's child found a hidden gem buried in their backyard. Now they're on a quest to find the rightful owner.

The discovery was made this past the weekend. They found a 1965 Sylvan Hills High School class ring.

The family is on a journey to find out who it belongs to.

Ashley Walters said her children Mallory and Tristan love going outside and digging in the dirt.

"It's something he does all day, everyday," said Walters.

On Sunday her son found buried treasure.

"He came across a ring and it was a class ring. I would have never thought in a million years they would find someone's class ring," said Walters.

Walters took it inside, cleaned it up and discovered it was a 1965 Sylvan Hills High School class ring with the initials "GRH" engraved on it.

"I thought it was pretty cool but at the same time, my thought was it's someone's grandparent's ring. It hit home for me because I found my grandmothers ring and I would like for them to find theirs," said Walters.

Walters posted a photo of the ring on Facebook and even researched it on classmate.com hoping it will connect her to the owner.

"Over a hundred shares so far and we got our neighbors looking around at the alumni's and so far we have no luck," said Walters.

Walters said if she doesn't find the rightful owner she wants the owners family to have it.

"Whether the person is here or gone. It would make us really happy that we were able to put it out there and find the people it belongs too," said Walters.

We called Sylvan Hills High School and told them about the ring.

Turns out there's only one person who graduated in 1965 with the initials "GRH". We don't know for sure if the ring is his but if you know him or his family members.

Through the magic of social media, we've tracked down the owner. Thursday night, we received a Facebook message from one of the man's nieces.

We have talked to the man, and his ring will be given back to him Friday.