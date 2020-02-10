2 arrested in Arkansas after meat stolen from freezer in barn break-in

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. – Two suspects have been arrested in the investigation of a barn break-in involving the theft of meat from a freezer.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says the incident was reported on Jan. 31 at a farm near Melbourne.

Deputies say the victim in the case had live feed video surveillance and witnessed the crime take place. The suspects left and were stopped a few miles from the scene with more than 50 pounds of meat in the vehicle. While leaving the scene the suspects also tossed some of the meat out of the window of the vehicle.

Stephen Scott McCurley, 47, and Amber Louise Goodwin, 36, both of Wideman, have been arrested and charged with breaking or entering, theft of property, and tampering with evidence.