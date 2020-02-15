2 arrested in connection to death of 3-year-old girl

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Two people are facing multiple charges in connection to the death of a 3-year-old girl.

On Friday, around 7:34 p.m. the Lonoke County Sheriff’s office responded to an unresponsive child in the 100 block of Bonnie Blue Lane in Lonoke County.

Due to the injuries of the girl the child was taken by Medflight to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. The child due to her injuries at the hospital.

During the course of the investigation, detectives noticed that the injuries of the child were not consistent to the stories that the detectives were given.

New information unfolded in the investigation that led to the arrest of 32-year-old Nessa Rogers.

According to detectives she has been charged with Capital Murder and Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the 1st Degree. Detectives also charged 35-year-old John Lampston with Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the 1st Degree.

Both have been placed in custody and taken to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Detention Center where they are being held with no bond. They are pending their first appearance in the Lonoke County Circuit Court.