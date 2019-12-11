2 fatal wrecks in Little Rock area Tuesday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two people died in separate accidents in the Little Rock area on Tuesday night.

The first one happened around 7:20 p.m. on I-430 south at I-630.

An Arkansas State Police preliminary accident report identifies the victim as Henry Young, 48, of North Little Rock. Troopers say he was driving a 2014 GMC Yukon that left the road to the left and struck a parked wrecker.

A passenger in the other vehicle was listed as injured but there’s no further word on their condition.

The second accident happened about three hours later in North Little Rock along I-30 west.

The ASP identifies Christopher Allen, 33, of Little Rock as the victim who died. He was a passenger in a 2010 Subaru.

Troopers say the accident happened when a 2012 GMC Acadia headed east in the westbound lanes collided with the Subaru. The impact sent the Acadia into a spin and it was struck in the rear by a 2009 Lexus.

The Acadia was driven by Brandi Denham, 34, of Thayer, Missouri. She was among a total of four people who were injured in the crash. There’s no further word on any of their conditions.

The preliminary reports for both accidents note that weather/road conditions were clear and dry.