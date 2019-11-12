UPDATE: 2 women dead, ruled double homicide

UPDATE:

The LRPD took to twitter to announce that the two women killed this morning is being ruled a double homicide.

Police are still investigating the situation further.

The tweet can be found here.

Original story:

Little Rock police announced in a press conference that the women were both killed by gunshot wounds.

Police also said that there were several animals inside the house and they are working with animal services to take care of them.

Police are still investigating the situation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two women have been found dead on the city’s west side.

Police were called to the scene Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of Nichols Road.

The area is west of John Barrow Road and near Junior Deputy Road.

More details to come.