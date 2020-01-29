2 white tigers rescued from FL moved to AR wildlife refuge

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Turpentine Creek is the new home of two white tigers rescued from an organization in Florida, the wildlife refuge announced on Wednesday.

After a three-year legal battle, Luna and Remington, originally held at Dade City’s Wild Things (DCWT) in Florida, have a new forever home in Eureka Springs.

The pair of white tigers were previously forced to participate in DCWT’s “swim-with-the-tigers” and cub-encounter programs, according to the release.



Courtesy: Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge







In 2016, PETA filed a lawsuit against DCWT alleging the company violated the Endangered Species Act by prematurely separating tiger cubs from their mothers, as well as keeping them in small cages.

Luna and Remington were originally scheduled to move to Turpentine Creek along with two other tigers, Rory and Raja. According to the press release, Rory and Raja escaped their enclosures in Florida before they could be rescued and were subsequently shot and killed.

Turpentine Creek says Luna and Remington “were officially granted their freedom in the 3rd week of January 2019,” and it sent a team to Florida to transfer them home to Arkansas. PETA reportedly covered the cost of moving the tigers.

The wildlife refuge says the pair are settling in inside their own enclosures for now, but, in the future, they will consider moving the tigers into a shared habitat.

The public is invited to meet Luna and Remington by taking a guided tour at Turpentine Creek.