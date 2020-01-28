2 women jailed in Conway after disturbance leaves home’s front door damaged

CONWAY, Ark. – Two women are jailed after police say they caused a disturbance at a local home that left the front door damaged.

The Conway Police Department (CPD) says it happened Monday afternoon in the 2600 block of Old Morrilton Highway.

According to the police report, Wintersage Redhorse, 28 of North Little Rock, and Alex Knueven, 29, of Little Rock, face a string of charges after being taken into custody at the scene.

Officers say a 32-year-old man who lives at the address and a 29-year-old woman who was there with him when Redhorse and Knueven arrived, both recorded cellphone video showing the suspects hitting them. Investigators reported finding a knife inside the suspects’ car and noting damage to the windshield of the man’s vehicle. The man and woman also had minor injuries noted as a red mark on her face and cuts/scratches to the back of his neck.

Redhorse and Knueven face charges of residential burglary and domestic battery. Redhorse also faces charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief while Knueven also faces a charge of public intoxication [officers said they could smell alcohol on her and that she seemed to have trouble understanding what was going on].