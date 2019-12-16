20-year-old doing holiday hair makeovers for the community

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – With just a few days left until Christmas, a local woman is giving away a special kind of gift.

After sharing a post on social media about free hair appointments, word of mouth traveled quickly through North Little Rock.

Saturday, 20-year-old Makayla Wilson went from styling the average three people a day to 30.

“I love giving back to people and whoever I can help, that’s what I want to do,” Wilson said.

Wilson, better known as the Braid Queen said it was a problem she saw everywhere, women not having their hair done but now she’s stepping in to help by weaving her community together one hair strand at a time.

“She does not have to do this like she doesn’t, and I really appreciate that and it means a lot to me,” client Tia Wells said.

With Christmas around the corner, the edge control and fingers don’t quite get a break for the holidays.

Saturday and Sunday Wilson set up shop at Salon 21 on West Pershing Boulevard, to help those who are less fortunate, she’s doing hair for free.

Wilson said she taught herself how to do hair at a young age and has been doing it ever since.

“I remember being like two, and just picking up a doll and just braiding, I don’t know how I knew how to do it, I just did it and then over the years I just got really good at it.”

Wilson said going up and never being able to have her hair done inspired her to step in and help one braid at a time.

“If you love what you do, you’ll never really be at work and I feel like if you can help someone you should always help someone,” Wilson said.

Wells said keeping up your hair can be expensive.

“We get braids, and you spend 200 plus, and then you get bundles and you spending 200 plus, so it’s not cheap.

So, for Kayla to braid my hair for free, I appreciate that.”

Wells is just one of the many who had their hair done for free.

Wilson worked around the clock as people lined up from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to get a holiday makeover.

Despite the cramps in her fingers, seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces kept her going.

“That really stood out to me, and it gave me a lot of momentum,” Wilson said.

After doing holiday hair, Wilson tells me that everybody deserves to get their hair done.

She said this will probably become a Christmas Tradition for her.

You can book with her, by visiting her page on Facebook or Instagram @_Kayla_rose.