2020 Bridal Show To Go to be held Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The 2020 Bridal Show To Go will be held Sunday, November 8, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette office at 121 E. Capitol Ave.

It is a drop-in, socially distanced event where couples can pick up a free Bridal Show bag, which features the 2020 Bridal Planner and 2020 Real Weddings magazine, information from sponsors and exhibitors and some surprises.

The first 50 brides to drop in will receive a free Bridal Show canvas tote.

To register for the event, click here.

