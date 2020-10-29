2020 Little Rock Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade canceled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the 2020 Little Rock Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade announced Thursday one of the capital city’s most iconic events is canceled.

In a news release sent by parade officials, the parade will not be held this year out of an abundance of caution because of the pandemic.

The parade, which is sponsored each year by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau (LRCVB), was scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in downtown Little Rock.

LRCVB President and CEO Gretchen Hall said the decision to cancel this year’s parade was difficult but was the right call.

“We certainly had hoped we could continue the tradition of sponsoring the Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade this year. But, after continuing to monitor the ever-evolving situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and consulting with state and city leaders, we decided it was in the best interest of the citizens of our wonderful city and state to forgo this year’s parade,” Hall said.

LATEST POSTS: