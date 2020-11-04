2020-themed temporary public art installation goes up in Baker’s Alley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- Public art installation featuring artwork from seven young Arkansans have been installed in Downtown Little Rock’s Baker’s Alley.

In October, seven central Arkansas artists ages 23 and under were selected by Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s Public Spaces Committee to complete a mural relating events over the course of 2020 and the impact of those events on society through their eyes. Those completed pieces were due on Monday, November 2, and then installed on Tuesday, November 3.

“We were blown away by each of the submissions,” Carol Worley, chair of DLRP’s Public Spaces Committee, said. “This goes to show what young, raw talent we have here in Arkansas when it comes to creating art. We had the idea to channel the emotions of 2020 through a public art installation, and doing that through the eyes of young artists really made it unique.”

The chosen artists were: Cencerity Burton of Little Rock, Alyssa Chaffin of Little Rock, Adaja Cooper of Mabelvale, Anna Darragh of Little Rock, Jalache Davis of Little Rock, Kristin Hughes of Dardanelle, and Kathryn Langston of Conway.

Their artwork was completed on a 4’x8’ sheet of plywood provided by DLRP. The sheets were installed by DLRP in Baker’s Alley, the colorful alley located directly behind the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

The display will be there over the next six months. This is the second temporary public art installation in Baker’s Alley this year.

