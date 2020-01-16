2020 U.S. Census count: What to expect

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Census Bureau is gearing up for its latest count of the country’s population coming up in the Spring.

To make sure the count is as accurate as possible, the bureau has launched a public education and outreach campaign featuring more than 1,000 ads designed to reach 99% of all U.S. households and communicate the importance of responding to the 2020 Census.

“The 2020 Census is your census, and its success depends on you. It’s a once-in-a-decade chance to inform how billions of dollars in funding are allocated for critical public services like hospitals and health care clinics, schools and education programs, roads and bridges, and emergency response for the next 10 years,” explains Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham. “Through advertising, public events, partnerships and digital and traditional media, we are embarking on a nationwide effort to let everyone in the country know about the upcoming 2020 Census and encourage them to respond online, by phone or by mail. And we are extremely committed to reaching those people who are historically undercounted.”

