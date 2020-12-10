23-year-old found dead in Little Rock after posting cryptic message to Facebook page

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— A Little Rock family is searching for answers after their nephew was murdered inside a strip mall.

According to LRPD, Alexander Davis, 23, was shot and killed on November 23, 2020 inside Suite A at 7604 Eagle Drive.

Police have not made any arrests, though Davis’s family says they believe he knew he was going to die.

“He knew something was going to happen but just didn’t know when,” said Keisha Dozier, Davis’s aunt.

On November 23, the morning of the murder, Davis posted a cryptic status to his Facebook page which his family calls ‘haunting.’

“He posted ‘A good heart going to get me killed, I can feel it,’ said Dozier.

She says his death came just one day after he was helping people in the community.

“He was giving away turkeys to the people in need and feeding the homeless– so he was doing good deeds the day before he passed away,” said Dozier.

His other aunt, Stephanie Newton, says this has been heartbreaking for the entire family.

“He was a really, really good kid,” said Newton. “We just loved his heart and his compassion towards other people and his relationship with his siblings and mother”

Newton says not only did her nephew’s killer take his life, they also took a part of hers.

“It wasn’t like we could go to the hospital and say goodbye– we didn’t get to do that,” Newton cried.

The family buried Davis on Saturday and now they hope someone can tell investigators how and why this happened.

“To all of his friends, and people that love him– if you know something — because you love him– say something,” Newton says.

The family says Davis graduated with honors and was a light to everyone around him.

If you know anything that can help solve this case, call Little Rock Police.