24 hours after fire, recycling plant still smolders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 28 hours after a massive structure fire engulfed a Little Rock recycling plant, all that’s left is smoldering rubble.

It took Little Rock Fire Department crews an entire day and night to put out the flames at Goldman Recycling on 14th street.

One whole day after the fire began, the property was still smoldering and burning, with small pockets of flame popping up.

LRFD captains say the fire only affected the Goldman property and spared the Golden Eagle warehouse next door and other neighboring businesses. No one was injured in the fire.

Most fire crews packed up and headed out just after 5:00 pm Wednesday, 24 hours after the fire first sparked Tuesday afternoon. One engine remained to mop up any remaining hot spots, and two fire marshals were called in to begin the investigation into the cause.

Besides the huge chimney of smoke that could be seen for miles, the fire had other side effects that caused locals to avoid the area.

After a power pole was damaged in the flames, power was knocked out in the surrounding area for hours, causing many businesses in the industrial park to close for the day.

One truck and trailer maintenance company next door to Goldman even had a propane tank fly through their storage area. The blast damaged a piece of the wall, but workers had already left for the day when the fire and blast occurred.

Goldman has not said whether or not they plan to rebuild. Businesses on 14th and Reyburn should be returning to work in the next few days.