24th Annual Big Boo!-seum Bash to Deliver Halloween Fun

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (October 8, 2019) – Sponsored by the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB)” and the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (NLRCVB), Big Boo!-seum Bash will take place Thursday, October 24, 2019, 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM. Hosted by the Greater Little Rock Museums and Attractions Consortium, the event will feature 14 partners at nine downtown attractions.

Big Boo!-seum Bash is a free, family-friendly event that provides people the opportunity to visit many of Little Rock’s museums and cultural attractions for a night of safe trick-or-treating and family fun and games. Visitors are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes.

“The Big Boo!-seum Bash was created to provide the public free access to our great local museums and cultural attractions. It’s a great family-oriented event in secure locations that people of all ages enjoy,” said Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gretchen Hall. “It’s a perfect time to visit an attraction possibly for the first time, or re-visit one that you haven’t been to in a while,” she added.

Prize Information:

Printed by Target Printing & Office Centre, game cards will be provided at each participating Boo!-seum location. Get your card stamped at each participating location to be eligible for prize drawings. Entry instructions are printed on the game cards. Prize entrants must be 18 years of age or younger. Prizes include:

Grand Prize – Electronic Tablet. Visitors must visit all nine locations to be eligible.

Second Prize – $100 gift card. Visitors must visit seven or more locations to be eligible.

Third Prize – Goody basket with items donated by LRCVB, NLRCVB and Boo!-seum Bash participants.

Social Media Prize – Special Boo!seum Goody basket. Entrants must tag #LRBooseum on Facebook and/or Instagram for drawing eligibility.

2019 Big Boo!-seum Participants Include:

Arkansas Arts Center – NEW location: Terry House Mansion, 411 E 7th St

Central Arkansas Library System will participate on-site

Central Arkansas Water will participate on-site

Heifer International – 1 World Ave

Historic Arkansas Museum – 200 E 3rd St

Little Rock Visitor Center at Historic Curran Hall – 615 E Capitol Ave

MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History – 503 E 9th St

Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum will participate on-site

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center – 9th St and Broadway

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site will participate on-site

Museum of Discovery – 500 President Clinton Ave

Central Arkansas Library System will participate on-site

Old State House Museum – 300 W Markham St

Arkansas Secretary of State will participate on site

Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center – 602 President Clinton Ave

For more event information, visit www.LittleRock.com .

Additional Information:

Greater Little Rock Museums and Cultural Attractions Consortium Mission – The mission of the Consortium is to promote central Arkansas museums and cultural attractions to both visitors and residents and to facilitate cooperation, collaboration and communication, and between its member institutions and the larger community.

