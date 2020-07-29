$26k+ raised in ‘Zero Hunger, Zero Waste’ Campaign for Arkansas Foodbank

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A big donation was made to the Arkansas Foodbank, thanks to your generous donations in Kroger’s “Zero Hunger, Zero Waste” campaign.

FOX16 and KARK teamed up with Kroger in April, asking Arkansans to round up their Kroger bill to the nearest dollar.

The result was a $26,683 donation including a $10,000 donation from Kroger to the Arkansas Foodbank at the time they need it most.

Online donations on our website totaled nearly $7,000.

The pandemic has caused the need for donations to skyrocket by 35%.

“Just how grateful we are to the community to support our work and help hungry neighbors during this critical time,” said Sarah Riffle with the Arkansas Foodbank.

The donation will help the Arkansas Foodbank serve 33 counties in the state.

