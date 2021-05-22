2nd Annual BrunchFest benefits Centers for Youth and Families

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Heifer international hosted the 2nd annual BrunchFest in Little Rock Saturday.

The event kicks off a fundraising drive for the Centers for Youth and Families. (link to Centers for Youth and Families website)

There were food trucks, music, a silent auction and various vendors.

Today’s event was organized by The Emerging Leaders, a young professionals group supporting the Centers for Youth and Families, Arkansas`s oldest nonprofit.

BrunchFest Passes are still available.

It contains coupons to many popular local businesses.

The Pass contains coupons to more than 30 area eateries and can be purchased online.

The coupons are valid from May 22 through August 31, 2021.

The basic BrunchFess Pass costs $45.

Participants include:

42 bar and table, Allsopp & Chapple Restaurant + Bar, At The Corner, All Aboard, Bar Louie, Big Orange, Big Whiskey, Boulevard Bread Company, Buenos Aires, Community Bakery, Cache Restaurant, Cheers in Maumelle, Ciao Baci, EJ’s Eats and Drinks, Graffiti’s Italian Restaurant, Hill Station, Kemuri, La Terraza Rum & Lounge, Lost Forty, Lonestar BBQ & Taco Foodtruck, Magic Bus Foodtruck, Nexus, Petit & Keet, Pizza D’Action, Star of India, Sticky Rock n’ Roll Chicken Shack, The Pizzeria, The Popcorn Spot, Two Sisters Cafe, and Zaza.

To purchase a BrunchFest Pass, go to Brunchfest2021.givesmart.com