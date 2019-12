BATESVILLE, Ark. – Three officers with the Batesville Police Department (BPD) have been injured after making a traffic stop.

The BPD says the officers were in the process of taking a driver of a stopped vehicle into custody when another vehicle hit them.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday on Harrison St. in front of Sears.

The injured officers were taken to the White River Medical Center for treatment.

There’s no word on their condition and the incident is still under investigation.