3 injured in 3 separate LR shootings overnight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating three overnight shootings that injured three people.



The first shooting call was made just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 7800 block of West 24th Street.



The victim told investigators he was shot in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive while in a parking lot. He told investigators a man shot him in the leg and torso through his driver’s side window. A passenger in the vehicle was found to be unharmed.



The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.



A second call came into LRPD at 12:05 a.m. Thursday about a man who was shot in an apartment in the 6200 block of Mabelvale Cutoff at the Oak Ridge Apartments.



Police found a man who was lying in a closet suffering from a gunshot wound to his posterior. The victim told investigators that he had gotten into an argument with a man earlier in the day concerning a woman.



According to the police report, the man was in the apartment that night talking with the victim and his girlfriend when the suspect stood up and pulled out a gun. As the victim ran down the hallway, he was shot from behind.



The victim said that the suspect and another man drove away in a bright orange older model Hyundai.



The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds.



The third call to LRPD came in at 4:41 a.m. Thursday from the Bradford Place Apartments in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn.



According to police, a woman went to a neighbor’s apartment with a gunshot wound to her thigh. The victim told investigators she had been shot in another apartment, but investigators were unable to find signs of a crime at that location.



The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.



At this time, it is unknown if the three shootings are connected.