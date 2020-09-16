3 people injured in 3 shootings over 12-hour span in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating three shootings that injured three people within a 12-hour span from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.

The first shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 4700 block of West Charles Bussey. According to a Little Rock police report, officers say a 24-year-old man had a gunshot wound on his left leg. The victim said he was walking out of the home when an unknown suspect started shooting at him. The victim was unable to provide further information.

The second shooting happened just before 6:00 a.m. on Redwood Drive. Officers responded to this location where they found the front door of a house to be open. Officers went into the house where they found a woman who had a gunshot wound to the right area of her chest. Another person was located inside the home but showed to have no injuries. The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The third shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Grand Ave. Officers were called to the location in reference to a shot spotter activation. Once officers arrived they found a woman who was sitting on the front porch of a house and told police she had been sitting outside the porch for over an hour and said she did not hear any gunshots, nor did she see anyone shooting. Officers then saw a red cloth wrapped around the woman’s right leg and noticed blood coming from underneath the cloth. She told officers she was injured from a bike accident. Officers then saw a 1-inch horizontal wound on the front side of her right leg and what appeared to be “Brass Metal” from a shell casing, which was lodged into the back of her right leg. Officers did a further investigation but didn’t find anything. Officers are still investigating.