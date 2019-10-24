Update: I-49 tunnel near Mountainburg reopened after collision of 3 semi trucks

Arkansas Dept. of Transportation photo

Arkansas Dept. of Transportation photo

Arkansas Dept. of Transportation photo

Arkansas Dept. of Transportation photo

Update:

NEAR MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. – The scene of a Thursday morning accident involving three semi trucks in the Bobby Hopper Tunnel has been cleared.

The Interstate 49 tunnel was reopened around 1 p.m.

The accident had impacted traffic for more than three hours.

Original story:

NEAR MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. – Interstate 49 has been blocked due to an accident involving 3 tractor trailers in the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.

The scene is just north of Mountainburg.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m., according to an Arkansas Department of Transportation Twitter post.

Drivers headed in that direction are advised to avoid the area.

There’s no word yet on any injuries in the accident.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Fox 16 News App from the App Store or Google Play.