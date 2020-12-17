$3,000 pair of glasses stolen from small Little Rock business

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Shocking security camera footage shows the moment a Little Rock optical shop was robbed by a trio of women.

The Heights store had a pricey pair of Cartier sunglasses stolen, an incident that unfolded in a matter of minutes.

This is not the first time Burrow’s and Mr. Franks Optical was burglarized. Thieves broke in overnight 6 years ago and also targeted the Cartier case. But Tuesday’s thieves were bolder, stealing the expensive glasses right in front of the store manger.



Burrow’s and Mr. Franks Optical has been family run for more than 40 years. “Just about every business up here is small, family owned and operated,” said Nicole Burrow, referencing nearby shops and stores.

The glasses shop is used to customers eyeing pricier items, so it wasn’t unusual when two women arrived and zeroed-in on the Cartier case.

A pair of sunglasses caught the eye of one woman. “One girl asked me to come over and show them to her,” remembered Josh Burrow, manager of the shop.



The woman said she wanted a closer look at a pair of frames costing a few thousand dollars. Within a matter of minutes, she had the glasses in her hands and was gone. “She acted like she was going to take some pictures of them, she was over to the side,” said Josh, “and when I had my back turned she ran to the door.”

Burrow says he was helping another woman when the theft occurred, a likely accomplice sent to distract employees. A third woman acted as a getaway driver. Josh says the stolen frames were the most expensive in the store: “With tax, about $3,400.”



The theft was caught on tape, and a next-door business owner was able to take down the license plate number of the car.

But to shop owners, the incident itself is what’s truly heartbreaking. “We love our community, and it’s just hurtful,” said Nicole. She says they plan on having more than one employee on the floor, and will keep their security cameras rolling at all times. “We just have to be a little more careful.”



An incident report has been filed with LRPD. Josh and Nicole say they also gave the glasses’ serial number to other optical shops incase the frames are sold. You can learn more about Burrow’s and Mr. Franks HERE.