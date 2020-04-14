33K+ without power in Jefferson County after severe storms Easter Sunday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark.- More than 96,000 Arkansans are in the dark as of Tuesday evening after severe storms over Easter weekend.

More than 33,000 of those are in Jefferson County.

Entergy says it’s the worst damage since the historic ice storms 20 years ago.

In Jefferson County, there are rows of power lines the storm knocked down.

It’s not an easy fix for the crews.

Tangled wires cut through neighborhoods, all an unwanted reminder of the Easter Sunday storms.

That mess is leaving Gloria Ashley in the dark, and spending her day in the car, trying to find somewhere to replace the food she lost.

“I’m on a fixed income,” Ashley said.

She’s one of several families who waited outside a food pantry, only to find out it won’t be open until later this week.

“Been trying to find food,” said Ashley.

“It’s kind of hard right now trying to make ends meet,” said Karonda Evans, who lost power.

The outages are stopping traffic and creating lines at the few gas stations that still have power.

None of that is lost on line crews, who know this time, Mother Nature really showed her strength.

“We haven’t seen one this destructive since the ice storms of 2000,” says David Lewis, a spokesman for Entergy Arkansas.

Entergy has its teams working 16-hour shifts, but says restoration times are up in the air.

“Of course everyone wants to know when is that going to happen,” Lewis said. “The answer for now is we don’t know yet.”

It’s not the news Ashley wanted, ready to leave this in the rearview.

“We’re getting through this,” Ashley said. “With the virus and now with the wind storm, God is still good and we’re going to survive.”